$10 DONATION





WHAT IS WE ARE THE CHILDREN?

The "We Are The Children" will host its 32nd annual Christmas party on Christmas day with over 1,000 less fortunate children in Connecticut as our guests.

We Are The Children is an organization founded in 1985 by Gary Craig, morning radio personality of 96.5 WTIC-FM in Hartford, Connecticut. Gary Craig, along with a tremendous support committee including various corporations is committed to raising funds for abandoned, battered, disadvantaged, and needy children. To date, We Are The Children is a 100% volunteer organization with all goods and services donated by members of the local communities.

We Are The Children continues to support children and their families bringing the spirit of the holidays to Connecticut's kids, one child at a time.





